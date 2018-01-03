Local 'Team India' wins Champions League in Melbourne

Team India beat Team Afghanistan in the final match played on Tuesday at Camberwell Sportsground in Melbourne.





It was not an easy challenge, says team manager Gagan Sethi who was one of the key members to bring the team together.





“Renegades received 700-800 applications from different club players and carefully chose 15 players for each team. These are good players so the competition was tough. And we feel happy to come out as the winners,” says Sethi.





Team India remained undefeated during the tournament and it is just a start for many players who performed well. Melbourne Renegades have selected 15 players from all the teams. This new team will play against Sydney Thunders A-level players sometime next month. Six out of these selected players are from Team India.



