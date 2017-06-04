London Attacks Actions & Reactions

Shots are fired in central London, after a van is driven into pedestrians on London Bridge shortly after 10pm.BBC reporter Holly Jones was walking across the Bridge when the attack took place. She narrowly escaped being hit. Describing the scene Holly says, "There was a van, a white transit van being driven by a male came speeding towards us and it mounted the pavement and then almost did like a zig zag across the pavement, hit the people in front of me, veered back towards the road and at that point, myself and the person in front jumped out of the way. We were probably less than two metres from being hit by this van, and it then hit the people behind us and it kind of carried on zigzagging down the road and then sped off."Waiter Alex Martinez was working at the El Pastor restaurant in Borough Market when he says a man ran in carrying a knife. He told reporters, he hid in a bin.





Australian Labor Senator Sam Dastyari was in London, where he had earlier met with the city's Mayor, Sadiq Khan. Mr Dastyari heard the screams, he adds, "You could hear the people running down the street , running past you and one or two of them obviously quite injured. They'd locked down the Borough region. They'd placed the restauranteurs in secure places, and kept us there for about 40-45 minutes and then the police kind of evacuated restaurant by restaurant."





There's been international condemnation of the attack, with France, Canada and the US among countries that have offered support.Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, enroute from Singapore, tweeted that prayers and resolute solidarity are with the people of Britain in the face of the shocking terrorist attacks.Opposition Leader Bill Shorten also expressed support for Britain.



