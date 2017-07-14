Madan Mohan - an unparalleled music composer

In a time when Golden trio of golden era - Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand and Dilip Kumar had their own music directors Shanker Jai Kishan, Sachin dev Burman and Naushad respectively, Madan Mohan went on to create melodies for which, Lata mangeshkar once confessed that his composition was difficult to master.





He served Indian Army but his heart was in music, so when got opportunity, he made his way to Lucknow All India Radio.





There was a time when he had strong urge to become actor. He did try few films like Munimji, Ansoo, Shaheed but as an actor he did not make any mark. So music was the one which was going to take him to the heights.





He assisted music directors like S.D. Burman and made entry as music director with film Ankhen in 1950.





Madan was a friend to Talat Mehmood, the king of Ghazal in rendition and together they created priceless gems. With Lata, he shared the bond on a different level. She was her didi (Rakhi sister) in true sense.





Though, apart from National Award for film Dastak, he didnt get any other film awards, but his music was priceless. Such was his melodious creation that decades later, his music was discovered by Yash Chopra and he came alive with Veer Zara.





He was awarded with The Andhra Pradesh Film Journalists Award (Anpadh) and Uttar Pradesh Film Journalists Award (Dil ki Rahen) . IIFA Award, Bollywood Award, Sangeet Award are few other awards which were given posthumously.





Born on 24th June 1924 in Baghdad, Madan Mohan suffered with cirrhosis of the liver and he said good bye to this planet on July 14, 1975.











***















