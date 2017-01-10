Magnificent Red Fort Delhi Part 1

Built along the lines of Persian, European and Indian styles of architecture, the Red Fort was commissioned by Mughal Ruler Shah Jehan in 1639.
It was completed on 6th April 1648 and is included in the UNESCO World Heritage list. The chief architect of the Red Fort was Ustad Ahmed Lahori who later designed the Taj Mahal in Agra.
Source: Vijay J
The main gate leading into the fort is the Lahori Gate which was called the Victoria Gate by the then British Rulers.
The magnificence of this gate was hidden by Aurangzeb who had a wall constructed in it's face. This wall was called "Ghunghat walee diwar". It was constructed to hinder the entry of enemies.
Aurangzeb had imprisoned his father Shah Jehan in Agra. On hearing about the construction of this wall in front of Lahori gate, Shah Jehan was saddened and wrote to Aurangzeb, that by having this wall built, "You have thrown a niqab (veil) over the face of the beautiful bride."