Magnificent Red Fort Delhi Part 1

Red Fort Delhi

Red Fort Delhi

Published 10 January 2017 at 3:51pm, updated 19 January 2017 at 11:04am
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

While we all take pride in the magnificent Red Fort of Delhi where the tricolor is lofted high, do you know which Emperor had it built? Are you aware of the name of it's architect? Writer: Vijay Jayara, Producer/Presenter Kumud Merani. More on The Red Fort on next Tuesday.

Built along the lines of Persian, European and Indian styles of architecture, the Red Fort was commissioned by Mughal Ruler Shah Jehan in 1639.

It was completed on 6th April 1648 and is included in the UNESCO World Heritage list. The chief architect of the Red Fort was Ustad Ahmed Lahori who later designed the Taj Mahal in Agra. 

red fort
red fort


The main gate leading into the fort is the Lahori Gate which was called the Victoria Gate by the then British Rulers.

red fort
red fort


The magnificence of this gate was hidden by Aurangzeb who had a wall constructed in it's face. This wall was called "Ghunghat walee diwar". It was constructed to hinder the entry of enemies.

red fort
red fort


red fort
red fort


red fort
red fort


Aurangzeb had imprisoned his father Shah Jehan in Agra. On hearing about the construction of this wall in front of Lahori gate, Shah Jehan was saddened and wrote to Aurangzeb, that by having this wall built, "You have thrown a niqab (veil) over the face of the beautiful bride."

