Mahabharata Museum in Kurukshetra!

Source: Flickr/William jon CC BY 2.0
Published 11 January 2018 at 8:00pm, updated 11 January 2018 at 8:03pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
According to reports in The Hindustan Times a multi-crore Mahabharata Museum is going to be constructed in Kurukshetra in Harayana. The paper reports that the Union Government has allocated Rs 31 crores for this project while the opposition is against this project. To get a historical perspective on this issue we spoke to acclaimed scholar Prof Vibha Tripathi from BHU's Department of Ancient History, Culture and Archeology. Tune in to know more...
