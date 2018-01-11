SBS Hindi

Mahabharata Museum in Kurukshetra!

SBS Hindi

Mahabharat Museum

Source: Flickr/William jon CC BY 2.0

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 January 2018 at 8:00pm, updated 11 January 2018 at 8:03pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS

According to reports in The Hindustan Times a multi-crore Mahabharata Museum is going to be constructed in Kurukshetra in Harayana. The paper reports that the Union Government has allocated Rs 31 crores for this project while the opposition is against this project. To get a historical perspective on this issue we spoke to acclaimed scholar Prof Vibha Tripathi from BHU's Department of Ancient History, Culture and Archeology. Tune in to know more...

Published 11 January 2018 at 8:00pm, updated 11 January 2018 at 8:03pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023