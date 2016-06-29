SBS Hindi

Major Policies of the Main Parties

SBS Hindi

Bill Shorten and Malcolm Turnbull with Dr Pradeep Taneja Inset

Bill Shorten and Malcolm Turnbull with Dr Pradeep Taneja Inset Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 June 2016 at 6:26pm, updated 30 June 2016 at 12:20pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

As the date to exercise our right to franchise approaches, Dr Pradeep Taneja from the University of Melbourne Political Science Department spoke to SBS Hindi.Dr Taneja has broadly outlined the main policies of the Labor and Coalition parties in relation to Economy, Education and Health.

Published 29 June 2016 at 6:26pm, updated 30 June 2016 at 12:20pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds