Make up Do's and Dont's
Image supplied by Make-up artist Preetika Oberoi Source: Image supplied by Make-up artist Preetika Oberoi
Published 15 August 2017 at 3:01pm, updated 16 August 2017 at 1:03pm
By Emily Itee Dewan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
What is a primer? What concealers work for Indian skin? What's the trick to put kajal to make your eyes look bigger? Learn some make-up tips and tricks from Melbourne-based Make-up expert Preetika Oberoi...
Published 15 August 2017 at 3:01pm, updated 16 August 2017 at 1:03pm
By Emily Itee Dewan
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share