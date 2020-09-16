Makers of 'Beyonse Sharma Jayegi' song forced to change the lyrics

beyonse sharma jayegi

Source: Zee Music

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

The makers of a Bollywood film 'Khaali Peeli' have had to change the lyrics of a song after people took to social media to condemn the song as 'racist'.

Highlights:

  • Song 'Beyonce Sharma Jayegi' from the film 'Khali Peeli' was criticised by many as racist.
  • The makers of the film have decided to change to lyrics.
  • Many have taken offence considering the reference of Beyonce is because she is dark-skinned.
The song 'Duniya Sharma Jayegi' (the whole world would feel abashed) is the new version of the 'Beyonce Sharma Jaegi' (Beyonce would feel abashed).
The abashment would be, according to the lyricist, because the hero's girlfriend is very fair.

The line that offended many and has been changed was: Tujhe Dekh Ke Goriya... Beyonce Sharma Jaayegi (Looking at You, O girl! Beyonce will feel shy abashed.
Maqbool Khan
Source: https://twitter.com/maqbool_khan
Many on social media apologised to the African-American singer for the reference in the song.
"The nation owes Beyonce an apology," tweeted Aditi Mittal, a stand-up comedian.

"If someone tried to compliment me by saying "Beyonce Sharma jayegi" I would never see the person again," said another twitter use Khushi Sharma.
After the controversy, the makers of the film decided to rejig the song.

Director of the Film Maqbool Khan
told
Indian media, "We have made the film for entertaining audiences and not to offend or hurt anyone. Since our lyrical arrangement did not go well with few people, we thought why not keeping the essence same while changing the song a little bit."

'Colourism in India is a systemic issue'

Many believe that this particular song is just an exposition of colourism and racism that is inherent in Indian society and consequently in Bollywood.

"I was a bit shocked by the lyrics, but I was also not shocked," says Divya Saxena, a Sydney-based dancer from Bindi Bosses.
Divya Saxena
Divya Saxena Source: BindiBosses/Wedding Gurus Production
"I think it insinuates that fair girls are being championed in India. But I think everyone is losing focus in terms of that comparing the song with Beyoncé, which is, of course, wrong, but colourism in India is a systemic issue. It needs to be addressed as a systemic issue rather than just apologising to Beyoncé," Ms Saxena told SBS Hindi.

Divya Saxena is a member of dance group Bindi Bosses a South Asian Performing Arts company that creates and performs fusion dance beyond the stereotype of Bollywood and is not only inclusive of dark-skinned South Asian dancers but inclusive and representative of particularly South Indian perspectives across the diaspora.
Members of Bindi Bosses, a South Asian Performing Arts company in Australia.
Members of Bindi Bosses, a South Asian Performing Arts company in Australia. Source: BindiBosses/Danish Ravi
She says many of her friends and colleagues have faced racism in Australia, and according her, being a 'fair-skinned person' she understands that she is privileged.

"I am aware of this privilege that I have because of seeing other dancers and their experiences. In my dance group, my friends have faced so much racial inequality purely based on their skin tone," says Ms Saxena.

Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter

Share

Most popular

Flights sale, travel deals for Australia-bound Indian tourists announced

Australia issues travel alert for India; warns citizens about changing COVID rules

11:06

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

09:09

This school season, keep your kids safe from viral infections

07:42

'Stop pro-Khalistan activities in Australia': Indian High Commissioner

Third Hindu temple vandalised in Melbourne after India demands swift action

05:05

Fiji report : 02 February 2023

07:18

India report : RBI asks local banks for details about Adani's exposure

Latest podcast episodes

Children sitting at desks listening to teacher holding digital tablet

This school season, keep your kids safe from viral infections

NATIONAL CABINET MEETING

SBS Hindi News 03 February 2023: National Cabinet addresses Australia's healthcare system

A female footy player plumber at a construction site in Melbourne (AAP).jpg

More work to do on gender job divide in Australia

India Adani

India report : RBI asks local banks for details about Adani's exposure