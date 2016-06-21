Malcolm Turnbull and his bid to be an elected prime minister

Available in other languages

Mr Turnbull has faced serious hurdles in getting his way over tax reform, the environment and same-sex marriage from many Tony Abbott supporters on his own backbench.











Many voters have expressed disappointment with his performance, and his personal popularity has dropped in the polls since he took the top job.





But he says that his background stands him in good stead on the political stage.











Raised by a single parent, Mr Turnbull grew up in the wealthy Vaucluse and Double Bay neighbourhoods of Sydney.











He attended a state school as a child and later received a scholarship to attend a private high school.











After studying law at the University of Sydney, he won a Rhodes scholarship to further his studies at Oxford University.











In the late 1980s, he achieved fame as a barrister defending the publication of book Spycatcher, the memoirs of former British M-I-5 officer Peter Wright.











He went on to established his own legal firm and, in 1997, rose to the position of chairman and, later, managing director of Goldman Sachs Australia.











In 2004, Mr Turnbull was elected MP for Wentworth.





Mr Turnbull was elected leader of the opposition in 2008, but, a year later, faced two leadership challenges, losing the second to Mr Abbott by just one vote.





Former Liberal attorney-general Tom Hughes, Mr Turnbull's father-in-law, has praised his son-in-law by saying that Mr Turnbull is a man of conviction and principle.





Some recent opinion polls place Labor slightly ahead after second-preference votes, while others place the Coalition in front.











And Prime Minister Michael Turnbull is out there to convince the electorate he is the best man for the job.













































