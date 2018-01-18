SBS Hindi

‘Malcolm Turnbull’s visit to Japan would further strengthen the ties’ says Dr. Pradeep Taneja

Australia's Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) shakes hand with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abeafter a joint press conference at the Kirribilli House in Sydney on January 14, 2017.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull (R) shakes hand with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe after a joint press conference in Sydney on January 14, 2017. Source: SAEED KHAN/AFP/Getty Images

Published 18 January 2018 at 6:28pm
By Anita Barar
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is on one day visit to Japan for his annual talks. Dr. Pradeep Taneja, an expert on International Affairs at University of Melbourne analysis this visit in the light of its security ties and trade in the region.

