Mango Narial Barfi

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Cooking time 30 minutes.











Ingredients:





·1 cup mango pulp





·2 cups desiccated coconut





·1 cup sugar





·½ cup full cream milk powder





·10 to 12 cashews, broken into small pieces





·10 to 12 pistachios (for garnishing)





Source: Satish Gupta





Method











Dry roast the desiccated coconut and keep aside.











Mix the mango pulp, sugar and milk powder to make a paste.





Source: Satish Gupta





Place this paste in a non-stick pan and start cooking. When the mixture has thickened, add the cashew pieces and roasted coconut. Cook till the mixture thickens.





Remove from heat and transfer the cooked mixture on to a greased dish.





Source: Satish Gupta











Decorate on top with pistachio sliced finely.











When set, cut into square pieces





Source: Satish Gupta















