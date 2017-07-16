MANGO NARIAL BARFI

Mango Narial Barfi

Mango Narial Barfi Source: Satish Gupta

Published 16 July 2017 at 6:26pm, updated 16 July 2017 at 6:50pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Superb Mango Narial Barfi, it's so easy that anyone can make it. Try it won't you?

Cooking time 30 minutes.

 

Ingredients:

·1 cup mango pulp

·2 cups desiccated coconut

·1 cup sugar

·½ cup full cream milk powder

·10 to 12 cashews, broken into small pieces

·10 to 12 pistachios (for garnishing)

 
Ingridients for Mango Narial Barfi
Source: Satish Gupta


Method

 

Dry roast the desiccated coconut and keep aside.

 

Mix the mango pulp, sugar and milk powder to make a paste.

Mixture in Non Stick Pan
Source: Satish Gupta


Place this paste in a non-stick pan and start cooking. When the mixture has thickened, add the cashew pieces and roasted coconut. Cook till the mixture thickens.

Remove from heat and transfer the cooked mixture on to a greased dish.

Set Mixture in Tray
Source: Satish Gupta


 

Decorate on top with pistachio sliced finely.

 

When set, cut into square pieces

Mango Narial Barfi Squares
Source: Satish Gupta


 

 

