Manish Mundra - Painting colours of life on celluloid

Manish Mundra was born in a small town of Deoghar in Jharkhand. Like any other child, he too grew up watching popular, commercial cinema.





He knew that he had a creative side.





Talking to Anita Barar, he says that the films were like a window to the world outside.





"I realised that this is the medium by which I can successfully convey the meaning to my dreams", he said.





But how would that happen, he had no idea.





Time went by and he became CEO of a Nigeria based fertiliser company.





But as destiny had planned, one day, he came across Rajat Kapoors tweet who was about to let go of a film idea out of frustration.





A tweet and a new shoot grew in his creativity.





Rajat kapoors Ankhon Dekhi paved way and Massan sealed the road to film world.











(Vicky and Shweta in Film Masaan)











His Drishyam Films is now giving new creative film makers, writers and independent cinema a renewed sense of belonging to a meaning full cinema.





For him the important aspect of the film is story. It must touch his heart.











It does not matter if the film is being directed by a first time director or a known director. His team in Mumbai make sure that a good story does not get lost. Drishyam Sundance Lab is giving opportunity every year to writers to keep their creative juices flowing.





So would he also like to direct?





"Yes, I have few stories in my mind, in fact, I am working on to it too. I want to direct at least few films, the films I strongly feel about", he said





A businessman and a thinking filmmaker Manish paints and write poetry too. These are his hobbies since childhood.





He says, "I believe that if one wants to live a successful life, a life to its totality the one must have some hobbies which can give true happiness. I mean that a person must have few hobbies, which are for passion, not for ones bread and butter. Poetry writing and Painting are my hobbies since childhood. They are with me.These hobbies actually help me to rediscover me time to time and I feel connected to myself. I believe once you get older, these hobbies are the one which give you a sense of life - a way of life".





* Dialogues used along with Podcast are from Film 'Masaan'





