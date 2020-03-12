Many forced to cancel their trips to India

Sydney-based Manoj Ruhil will have to celebrate his birthday without his parents.





He says he will have to bail on his plans to travel to India.





“I had booked our tickets two months back. I travel to India every year in April as it is my birthday and I celebrate it with my family there. But this year I will not be going due to the new travel advisory by the Indian government. So, I have cancelled my tickets.”





Highlights:

- India has closed down its borders to foreigners including OCI cardholders and visa holders till 15 April 2020.





- The coronavirus has spread to 114 nations.





- Globally, as of Thursday midday, more than 125,000 cases of the virus had been confirmed.





In a new travel advisory amid the spread of novel coronavirus, India has closed down its borders to foreigners including OCI cardholders and visa holders till 15 April 2020.





From 13 March 2020, 1200 GMT, foreign nationals will not be allowed to enter India till 15 April 2020.





This includes OCI cardholders and those who hold a valid visa.





“All existing visas stand suspended till 15 April 2020. Visa-free travel facility granted to OCI cardholders is kept in abeyance till 15 April 2020,” the Government of India advisory stated.





This travel ban, however, excludes diplomatic, official, UN/international organisations, employment and project visa holders.





Suraj Bindal, who was supposed to fly on 3 April to attend a wedding in India has cancelled his tickets too.





“Our family was so happy. We were going to attend a wedding ceremony. Unfortunately, we would not be going now. We had made so many preparations. We had finished our shopping. All will go down the drain now,” Mr Bindal told SBS Hindi.





This is an unprecedented situation as the whole world in the grip of fear and uncertainty.





The coronavirus has spread to over 140 nations. World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has declared the outbreak a pandemic.





Many countries have implemented a travel ban. The travel industry has taken a severe blow.









Gagandeep Singh of Akash Travels, Adelaide says the business is hit very severely.





“All we are getting is cancellation calls. People are scared. Most of our business comes from India. After the travel advisory from India, people are calling for cancellations or change of date. And the worst part is we can’t see an end to this soon.”





Source: AAP Image/AP Photo/Aaron Favila





Globally, over 160,000 people have been infected worldwide. An estimated 6,065 people have died worldwide.





Coronavirus symptoms can range from mild illness to pneumonia, according to the federal government’s website, and can include a fever, coughing, sore throat, fatigue and shortness of breath.





People who believe they may have contracted the virus are advised to call their doctor before organising an appointment or contact the national Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.



