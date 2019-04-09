SBS Hindi

'Many migrants won't be able to afford this visa'

Parent Visa

Source: Getty Images/ Pixabay/ Home Affairs/ SBS

Published 9 April 2019 at 2:12pm
Process for the new parents sponsor visa will commence from 17 April 2019. This visa has many conditions such as a minimum income will be required for any migrant to sponsor one's parents. Many believe the conditions of this visa are too harsh to be affordable by the migrants. Jasvinder Sidhu, a community leader from Melbourne, says, "Many migrants won't be able to afford the high fees of this visa. The conditions are already harsher in this visa as compare to normal visitor visa. One has to have health insurance for this visa. It is an actively discriminatory visa against migrants." Take a listen to the complete report.

