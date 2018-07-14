SBS Hindi

Many questions remain around Qatar's 2022 World Cup

A computer-generated image of one of Qatar's planned stadiums

Source: AAP

Published 14 July 2018 at 6:30pm
By Darren Mara
Presented by Pallavi Jain
The 2018 World Cup has largely been a success story for Russia, and expectations have been set high for the next host, Qatar. But questions remain over the tiny Middle Eastern nation’s ability to host the world’s largest sporting event. They are questions not just from an infrastructure perspective, but also about how to guarantee that Qatar can host what the world would consider a discrimination-free tournament.

