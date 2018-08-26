SBS Hindi

Many touting Shorten as a shoo-in at the next election

Bill Shorten

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten has accused the government of walking away from its responsibility. Source: AAP

Published 26 August 2018 at 4:37pm
By Sarah Abo
The federal leadership spill has tested the resolve of the Australian public, with many saying they have had enough of squabbling ministers putting leadership ahead of the country.

And in Opposition Leader Bill Shorten’s north-western Melbourne seat, many are now touting him as a shoo-in at the next election. Many unhappy voters across the country, who say they feel they are being ignored.

