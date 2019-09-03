SBS Hindi

Marathi connects a remote Indian school to Australia

Pune School

Published 3 September 2019 at 2:39pm
By Faisal Fareed
The love for the mother tongue has connected school children from a government primary school in a village near Pune, Maharashtra to people living thousands of kilometres away in Australia.

A government primary school in the village, Jambhuldhra Bhambh in Pune and the Australia Marathi Vidyalaya in Westmead, Australia have connected for their love of their mother tongue, Marathi.

The man behind this novel step is Nagnath Vibhute, who teaches at the same government primary school in Pune.

Vibhute's penchant and concern for his mother tongue led him to various Marathi schools located across the globe.

Nagnath Vibhute
He searched on google and found several schools teaching Marathi to the children, including some in Pakistan and Australia. 

Mr Vibhute contacted these schools through email and that is how this small-government primary school in an Indian village connected online with Australia’s Marathi school in Westmead.

Children from both the schools interact in their mother tongue Marathi.

“Our school children interacted with Australia’s school children. It was simple interaction talking in Marathi, using local idioms. They were curious about simple things in Australia like how does a Kangaroo look like and what does it eat etc.” Mr Vibhute told SBS Hindi.

Indian school
Mr Vibhute is now working towards organising another interaction this year.

'I have faced several difficulties, but I am happy I could connect this small school in the village to the world," he says. 

