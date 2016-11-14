SBS Hindi

Massive Earthquake in New Zealand

Stacked containers on angles at Centre Point, Wellington Source: AAP

Published 14 November 2016 at 6:26pm
By Kumud Merani
A 7.5 magnitude earthquake has struck central New Zealand (0200 Mon aedt) causing widespread damage. Two people have died, and thousands of residents along New Zealand's east coast fled their homes to head for higher ground as emergency services initially warned of a tsunami in some areas.

