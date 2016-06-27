Masti Ki Pathshala, Platform Pathshala

Source: Photo by Mohamed Hossam/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
By Harita Mehta
Dharamvir Singh, a police constable has started a deal with slum kids, in which they have to study for an hour on railway stations. This unique move has a name, platform pathshala. It is a perfect initiative to educate slum kids. He does this at Nizamuddin Railway Station in Delhi. Many kids who have come to Delhi to earn their livelihood are getting educated by him and most of them make their living by selling different products at the railway station. Mr. Dharamvir Singh spoke to Harita Mehta about this project.
