Matters of the Heart!

Heart

Heart Source: Pixabay Public Domain

Published 15 October 2016 at 5:26pm, updated 15 October 2016 at 6:09pm
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

We spoke to Brisbane based Cardiologist Dr Ravi Batra to know more about Heart Diseases and what steps can be taken as preventative measures. This segment is only for your information for any professional advice or before taking any step please consult your own doctor.

