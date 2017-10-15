MAWA BALUSHAHI





Cooking time 30 minutes. Makes 14 to 16 pieces





Ingredients:



· 2 cups Plain Flour



· 1-1/2 cups Ghee



· 2 cups Sugar



· 1 tsp Baking powder



· ½ cup Khoya



· ½ cup Mixed Nuts coarsely pounded



· ½ tsp Ilachi Powder



· 3 tabs Caster Sugar





Method





STEP 1



Make dough with Plain flour, baking Powder, Ghee and chilled water. Keep aside and rest for 20 minutes.





STEP 2



Stuffing- Roast Khoya in a non-stick pan till light brown. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Mix in caster sugar and mixed nuts.





STEP 3



Add sugar and 1 cup water in a pan. Start cooking till you get 1 string syrup. Add and mix in Ilachi powder.





STEP 4



Divide the dough into 14 to 16 equal parts. Make al ball of each portion and then flatten between the palms. Place 1 tabs of Khoya mixture. Lift sides and seal the mixture. Shape like a patty. Then deep fry in oil till dark brown. Remove and dip it in the sugar syrup. Allow it to cool and let the syrup be absorbed. Serve cold.







