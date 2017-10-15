SBS Hindi

Mawa Balushahi

Mawa balushahi

Source: Promilla Gupta

Published 15 October 2017 at 1:15pm, updated 15 October 2017 at 1:32pm
By Kumud Merani
Ms. Promilla Gupta shares the recipe for making Mawa Balushahi.

MAWA BALUSHAHI

Cooking time 30 minutes. Makes 14 to 16 pieces

Ingredients:
·     2 cups Plain Flour
·    1-1/2 cups Ghee
·    2 cups Sugar
·    1 tsp Baking powder
·    ½ cup Khoya
·    ½ cup Mixed Nuts coarsely pounded
·    ½ tsp Ilachi Powder
·    3 tabs Caster Sugar

Method

STEP 1
Make dough with Plain flour, baking Powder, Ghee and chilled water. Keep aside and rest for 20 minutes.

STEP 2
Stuffing- Roast Khoya in a non-stick pan till light brown. Remove from heat and allow to cool. Mix in caster sugar and mixed nuts.

STEP 3
Add sugar and 1 cup water in a pan. Start cooking till you get 1 string syrup. Add and mix in Ilachi powder.

STEP 4
Divide the dough into 14 to 16 equal parts. Make al ball of each portion and then flatten between the palms. Place 1 tabs of Khoya mixture. Lift sides and seal the mixture. Shape like a patty. Then deep fry in oil till dark brown. Remove and dip it in the sugar syrup. Allow it to cool and let the syrup be absorbed. Serve cold.



***

