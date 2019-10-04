Meat-free alternatives may not be as healthy as we think

Woman holding two raw uncooked red vegan meat burger patties by salad bowls in packaging Source: Getty
Published 4 October 2019 at 4:19pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:58pm
By Jennifer Scherer, Gloria Kalache
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Eating a whole foods diet with less meat is becoming increasingly popular, with many people turning to alternative meat-free products. But a new study has found many of these products are often high in salt, putting people at risk of high blood pressure which is a major risk factor for heart attack, stroke and kidney disease.
Published 4 October 2019 at 4:19pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:58pm
By Jennifer Scherer, Gloria Kalache
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share