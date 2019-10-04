SBS Hindi

Meat-free alternatives may not be as healthy as we think

SBS Hindi

Woman holding two raw uncooked red vegan meat burger patties by salad bowls in packaging

Woman holding two raw uncooked red vegan meat burger patties by salad bowls in packaging Source: Getty

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 October 2019 at 4:19pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:58pm
By Jennifer Scherer, Gloria Kalache
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS

Eating a whole foods diet with less meat is becoming increasingly popular, with many people turning to alternative meat-free products. But a new study has found many of these products are often high in salt, putting people at risk of high blood pressure which is a major risk factor for heart attack, stroke and kidney disease.

Published 4 October 2019 at 4:19pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:58pm
By Jennifer Scherer, Gloria Kalache
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी