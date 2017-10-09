Meet 12-year-old music sensation who learnt Indian violin and flute through Skype

12-year-old Malavika Harish dreams of becoming an accomplished violinist and singer.
At this young age, Malavika has performed at numerous Indian community events.
Her forte is violin.
But she is also in love with the flute.
Melbourne-based Malavika is learning all these musical instruments through Skype from gurus based in India.
“One day I would love to go to India and learn the nuances and finer points of Indian and Western classical music from them face-to-face,” she adds.
Malavika Harish Source: Malavika Harish
To know more about Malavika Harish and her achievements, listen to her conversation with Amit Sarwal in SBS Hindi’s Local Talent Series.