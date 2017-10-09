Meet 12-year-old music sensation who learnt Indian violin and flute through Skype

Malavika Harish

Malavika Harish with Shankar Mahadevan Source: Malavika Harish

Published 9 October 2017 at 4:17pm, updated 11 October 2017 at 10:13am
By Amit Sarwal
12-year-old Malavika Harish has performed violin and flute at numerous Indian community events in Australia but the amazing fact is that she is learning all the musical instruments through Skype as her gurus are based in India.

12-year-old Malavika Harish dreams of becoming an accomplished violinist and singer.

WATCH VIDEO: Yeh Dil Jo Pyaar Ka



At this young age, Malavika has performed at numerous Indian community events.

Her forte is violin.

WATCH VIDEO: TITANIC THEME SONG



But she is also in love with the flute.

WATCH VIDEO: MERE SAPNO KI RAANI



Melbourne-based Malavika is learning all these musical instruments through Skype from gurus based in India.

“One day I would love to go to India and learn the nuances and finer points of Indian and Western classical music from them face-to-face,” she adds.

Malavika Harish
Malavika Harish Source: Malavika Harish


To know more about Malavika Harish and her achievements, listen to her conversation with Amit Sarwal in SBS Hindi’s Local Talent Series.

