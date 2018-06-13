Meet Amrik Singh Gill who helps new migrants in his unique way

Adelaide-based Amrik Singh Gill arrived as a new migrant from Indore, India in November 2017.





Inspired by the way his brother-in-law helped him as a new migrant, Mr Gill is now helping other new migrants in his own unique way.





"My brother-in-law and his friend helped me a lot. I saw that they had helped other new migrants too. I was greatly inspired by that and wanted to do the same," he tells SBS Hindi.





He thought deeply about how he could help people and says, “Our elders have always said, as you sow, so shall you reap.”





He finally came up with the idea of picking up newly arrived migrants from the airport at Adelaide and dropping them to any part of the city for no charges.





“When Indians have just arrived in Australia, if they need to take a taxi, understandably, they find it very expensive. I want to extend this little help to them.”





Amrik adds, “Truly, I’m not helping them, I’m helping myself because I feel most satisfied and mentally and physically relaxed when I do this.”





He says he does this to make a positive contribution to the Australian society.





“Immigrants from an Indian background are so well educated and we have come to such a beautiful country, none of us should suffer in any way. I think all of us should help each other and create a positive image of our community.”





On being asked about the reaction of his passengers, Amrik says, “Their smile of gratitude or their brotherly hug is my greatest reward. I want nothing more than that."





"Last week I gave a free ride to a migrant who had just arrived from Delhi. The passenger tried to offer some payment, but of course, I refused. The man gave me a hug and said when my wife and family arrive, we shall share our first meal with you.”





Amrik said he felt deeply moved by that gesture. “I’m waiting for that day.”



