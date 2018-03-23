Meet an emerging artist Shruti Ashutosh Yelleshwaram

Adelaide based emerging artist Shruti Ashutosh Yelleshwaram is getting appreciation.Shruti has created her eye-catching artwork. Shruti shared her journey and inspiration with SBS Hindi during her visit to Sydney.











Shruti has received training from her parents. So, in other words, it can be said She is a natural artist, she inherited the creative genes from her mother is a commercial artist, and her father is an architect.





Source: Shruti











Shruti migrated to Australia in 2016 with her Husband. Shruti had to face the struggle to find the work in the beginning as most of the new migrants face. During her job hunting time, she thought to give a fresh start to her hobby to paint. Her husband suggested her to share her work on social media and with friends.





And in early 2017, a journey with wall art started. In Shruti’s words, wall art is artwork on the wall that compliments the space. “The content can be human figures or something abstract or folksy, or forms from the natural world or cultural milieu,” she explains.





Source: Shruti





Shruti recalls her first assignment and says, “The head of a family I knew approached me to paint a tree on a blank drawing room wall. They wanted to use it as a backdrop for hanging the family’s photo frames,” Shruti has never done any wall painting, so she was little hesitant. “Given how nervous I was while creating the work, I was pleasantly surprised by the reaction,” the artist says.





Shruti imagined a tree with warm colours, and her first wall art was soon executed. Soon after, Shruti got some assignments for painting on a restaurant wall.





Shruti wanted to make peoples dining experience better with her work, so she likes to depict happy incidences and natural beauty. She gets inspiration from traditional Indian art and gives the modern touch to her themes.





Source: Shruti





Shruti's creativity can bring the painting to life. That is how Shruti got some assignments to do Pet Painting. " Australians consider their pets as a family member and want to have the best possible portrait of them."





Source: Shruti











Shruti agrees that it can not become a profession, but she would describe this work as a semi-profession.





Talking about another challenge, Shruti laughed and says, “It was quite challenging,” Shruti also shared that she had to be careful of keeping her physical balance. Many times she had fallen while she was concentrating on her work on the large surface.





Source: Shruti





In the end, Shruti shared, " Once, I was doing my wall artwork, the place had glass walls so people could see what I was doing. An Old man stood there and waited for some time and gave me thumbs up. that was very touchy and encouraging moment for me."















