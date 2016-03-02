MEET ASHA BHOSLE THE SINGING DIVA!

Asha Bhosle Source: Getty Images
Published 2 March 2016 at 6:46pm, updated 4 April 2016 at 4:40pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The golden voice of Bollywood's living legend Asha Bhosle has entertained music lovers for more than six decades. Be it Pop, a soulful Ghazal, or Bhajan seeped in divinity, or a sorrowful song lamenting the pathos of pain, this versatile singer has rendered every song imperishable.Tune in for an exclusive interview of Asha Bhosle with Kumud Merani.
Available in other languages
