Meet Dr Santosh Kumar, an Indian-Australian awardee from the Queen's Birthday Honours List

Dr. Santosh Kumar

Source: Supplied by Dr. Santosh Kumar

Published 15 June 2021 at 3:52pm, updated 15 June 2021 at 5:52pm
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS

Indian-Australian Dr Santosh Kumar, 85, has been awarded the Medal of Order of Australia for his outstanding service to the Indian community of Victoria. Dr Kumar took up the cause of seniors after he retired from academics in 2001. He highlighted the under-utilization of seniors in the workforce in Australia and across the globe. Dr Kumar creates work opportunities and engages seniors in purposeful work that gives them satisfaction.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon in the picture at the top. 

