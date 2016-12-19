Meet Dr.Seema Rao, India's Only Female Commando Trainer

Time and again we have heard stories that didn't just inspire us, but made us realise that our issues in life are almost negligible. There are inspiring stories all over the world that give us a bigger picture of how some people fight it out against all odds, only to emerge as a winner.











Here's another such story that will make you believe that nothing is possible. Like, nothing.











Let us introduce you to a wonder-woman. Dr. Seema Rao is India's only female commando trainer who has been training the Special Forces for 20 years without any compensation. She's also a 7th-degree black belt holder in military martial arts, a combat shooting instructor, a firefighter, a scuba diver, an HMI medalist in rock climbing, and a Mrs India World pageant finalist.











Apart from all the achievements we have stated above, here is an additional list of all the wonderful things that Rao has done till now.











She has been certified as a doctor in conventional medicine. She also has an MBA degree in crisis management to her credit.











She's also an author. She has co-authored many books. From first Encyclopedia of Close Combat Ops training in the world which is produced solely for Indian forces, the first Indian book on world terrorism - A Comprehensive Analysis of World Terrorism to the Commando Manual of Unarmed Combat, all her books are available at libraries of FBI, INTERPOL, UN, and SWAT Police the world over.











Apart from all the accolades and awards, she has also received: World Peace Award by World Peace Congress, Malaysia awarded by the Prime Minister of Malaysia for contribution to the country in 2008, US President's Volunteer Service Award, three Army Chief Citations, Home Minister of India Letter of Commendation in 2009 placing on record the selfless National service in the field of close quarters battle training, and a 1000 felicitations from Indian government.











She has also acted in one of the hindi movies as a lead actress.


























