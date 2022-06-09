Meet Gagan Bhatnagar, the chef behind Australia's 'best pizza'

Highlights Chef Gagan Bhatnagar works as head chef at a restaurant based in Victoria's historic Eynesbury Homestead

Mr Bhatnagar took out prizes for top ranking in Australia and 13th best in the world at the World Pizza Championship in Italy

'I was very confident about my culinary skills and that's what mattered during the contest,' Mr Bhatnagar says

The 42-year old, who is originally from India, has more than two decades' experience in the kitchen and currently works as head chef at a restaurant in the historic Eynesbury Homestead, just outside Melbourne.





In April, Mr Bhatnagar travelled to Italy to test his prowess in a three-day pizza making contest attended by more than 750 chefs.





There, he was the highest ranked Australian in the Pizza Classica (pizza topped with fresh ingredients) competition for his creation topped with San Marzano tomato sugo, San Daniele ham, fior de latte cheese, stracciatella cheese, rocket leaves and cherry tomatoes.





Advertisement

He also placed 13th in the world for his Roman-style Pizza in Pala (pizza on wooden paddle) featuring guanciale, crema de pecorino, fior de latte cheese and aged balsamic-glazed vine tomatoes.





Confirming the rankings , the organisers of the championship told SBS Hindi that Gagan Bhatnagar was ranked first among Australians in the Pizza Classica competition and 13th in the world in the Pizza in Pala competition.





Held in Italy since 1991, the World Pizza Championship rewards participants in categories like Pizza Classica, Pizza in Teglia, Pizza in Pala, Pizza Senza Glutine (gluten-free) and Pizza Napoletana STG. It also include awards for the fastest, freestyle and the largest pizza categories.



LISTEN TO Meet Dr Vinay Lakra, the first Indian president of Australia’s peak psychiatry body SBS Hindi 09/06/2022 10:37 Play

Passion for pizza

Mr Bhatnagar's love of cooking began at an early age in his family's kitchen, where he helped his mother prepare dinner parties and learned all about simple, delicious food.





"My parents wanted me to become a doctor but my interest was in cooking and being in the kitchen," Mr Bhatnagar tells SBS Hindi.





Chef Gagan Bhatnagar making pizza in the kitchen. Source: Supplied by Gagan Bhatnagar "I completed my studies in India and worked as a head chef at JW Marriott’s Marquis Dubai and the iconic Raffles Hotel Singapore before moving to Australia over four years ago," he says.





"In Singapore, I worked under Italian chef Pierre Burgade for nearly 12 years, from whom I developed my love for making pizzas. Basically, he is my role model when it comes to pizzas," he adds.





Mr Bhatnagar says that if you have passion and dedication, everything else follows.



Chef Gagan Bhatnagar competed against more than 750 chefs in the three-day World Pizza Championship. Source: Supplied by Gagan Bhatnagar



"When I entered this World Pizza Championship I had no idea that I would win anything. There were many aspiring chefs who were Italian third-generation owners of pizza making businesses, so you can imagine the pressure," Mr Bhatnagar says.



Confidence is key

Despite the fierce competition in Italy, he says he remained confident in his cooking abilities.





"For me, 'I am the best' is not just a thought but a feeling. It has been my mantra when it comes to pizza making and that feeling helped me win this contest," he shares.





At times people have asked me how come being an Indian I make pizza, but after they eat my pizza they compliment me.

Mr Bhatnagar says he faced added challenges at the championship, including adjusting his dough to Parma's climate and keeping it fresh in his hotel room, but ultimately he accomplished his goal.





Now he's benefitting from the media coverage of the championship.



LISTEN TO ‘A woman of colour in steel-capped boots’: Zaneta Mascarenhas’s journey from engineer to MP SBS Hindi 01/08/2022 13:34 Play





"People are coming and eating pizzas here [at the restaurant]. And my guestimates are that pizza sales have doubled after I made my name in the championship," he says.





Next Mr Bhatnagar is keen to improve his global rating by participating in two upcoming world pizza championships held in the US and Italy.





"I want to reach the top of this ladder and make a name for both Australia and India," he says.





Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.



