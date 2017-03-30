Meet Indian Stand-Up Comedian Neeti Palta

She is back in Melbourne to perform at Melbourne Comedy Festival.





Meet 38-year-old Neeti Palta, who is among the few female stand-up comedians in India.











Neeti started her career in advertising and she tells us that she was among the top of her league as senior art director at JWT.





But she decided to move out of advertising and jumped into the world of writing scripts for television and movies.





She was writing episodes for ‘Galli Galli Sim Sim’, when the popular children’s TV show ‘Sesame Street’ arrived in India. Neeti did the show for four years, until she left.





“I attended a Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood show, where I volunteered to do on the spot sound effects for the lines they were saying on stage.





“What I did on the show turned out to be quite funny, and while people prayed to get a spot, I was offered one. I immediately took it,” shares Neeti.





That’s how it all started. As a hobby.





“My dad says that my career graph is going in reverse. I left advertising and now am a comedian,” she chuckles.





But six years later, her risk has paid her enormous dividends.





Today Palta is a sought-after name in corporate circles and comedy clubs. With hundreds of shows under her belt, across India, she is currently in Melbourne to perform with three other Indian comedians at Bengaluru Comedy Festival Showcase at Melbourne Comedy Festival this year.





“I want to bring Indian humour to Australia and no matter where you go, certain topics are universal, like parents,” she says giving a glimpse into what to expect at her show.





Source: Supplied



