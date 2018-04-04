Meet India's" Polar woman."

59 yrs. Old Dr Madhubala was selected as only doctor accompanying 36th Indian Scientific Expedition to Antarctica by Government of India; Ministry of Earth Sciences, National Centre for Antarctic and Ocean Research(NCAOR). She was based at Indian Research Station -'Maitri'.





Dr Madhubala, M.D, has a has a particular interest in Psychology, and she has been associated with the field of Mental Health since 2008, along with Anaesthesia; after passing M.Sc. in Applied Psychology with first class.





She is associated with School Counselling project and conducts stress management, study habits, aptitude testing, career guidance program. She also helps children with a learning disability as a special educator.





In November 2016, she was selected as only doctor accompanying 36th Indian Scientific Expedition to Antarctica. She was a member of wintering team. She was based in Indian Research Station ‘Maitri’ during this period; along with Indian scientists and logistic members.





Dr Madhubala has spent a year on ice – In Antarctica, summer is for three months- December to February; when there is midnight sun. Winter is from March to November and the most challenging period. The continent gets cut off from the rest of the world during this period!





Polar night is for three months when the sun does not rise! Dr Madhubala was awarded the title of " Polar Woman" for wintering in Antarctica.





Her primary role was to provide medical care to the team members and to handle a medical emergency in Antarctica during winter.



