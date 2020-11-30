Meet Mahboob Ali, the new 'Sudhir' of the Indian cricket team

Sudhir Gautam has been one of the Indian cricket team's most ardent fans, but for the first time, he is not present in the stands while India takes on Australia.





Mahbool Ali comes to every cricket match between India and Australia with his body painted.

He says he is filling in for Sudhir Gautam, the famous Indian fan who could not travel to Australia due to COVID-19 restrictions.

26-year-old Ali is an engineer based in Sydney.

Listen to Mahboob Ali's story in his own words:

Sudhir Gautam could not travel to Australia due to COVID-19 restrictions.





However, Sydney-based Mahboob Ali has decided to fill his shoes.





Indian supporters are seen in the crowd during the second ODI cricket match between Australia and India at the SCG in Sydney, Sunday, November 29, 2020. Source: AAP Image/Dan Himbrechts





The 26-year-old is present in all the India Australia cricket matches copying Sudhir Guatam's style of body paint and Indian national flag.





"The Indian team has come all the way from India, and after seven months we have international cricket. India is definitely missing a true fan," said Mr Ali.





I thought to cheer up my country, my nation and become another Sudhir.

Mahboob Ali is an engineer by profession. He arrived in Australia six ago as a student and started working for a private company after finishing his studies.





But, he is passionate about cricket. He has been following the Indian cricket team since 2007 and has been watching matches regularly.





He took up the role of cheering for the Indian cricket team with full-body paint as the Indian national flag after joining a group called World Cricket Fans.





HAMILTON, NEW ZEALAND - MARCH 10: Sudhir Gautam attends the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup match between Ireland and India at Seddon Park on March 10, 2015 in Hamil Source: Hannah Peters/Getty Images





He says World Cricket Fans is a platform where Indian cricket fans from all over the world connect.





"We have a group of 15,000 to 20,000 people. People from all over the world have joined this group through our website to support our Team India."





Mahboob Ali is planning to watch all ODIs and T20 cricket matches between India and Australia.











Before every match, he paints his body in the colours of the Indian national flag. He holds a big national flag and waves it during the match to cheer for Indian cricket players.





Ali says he does this out of pure love for his country.





"When you love your country, you just forget about everything. They (the players) are working hard on a hot summer day, playing in 45 degrees, why can't you be there for them," said Mr Ali.





India is in Australia on an almost two-month-long tour for One-day, T20 and Test series.











