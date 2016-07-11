Meet multi-talented and multi-lingual singer and garba performer Dharmesh

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Dharmesh Chudasama is a well-known name in Melbourne’s garba circuit.





He migrated to Australia in 2005.





Before this, from 2000 to 2005, Dharmesh’s inquisitive nature took him to Seoul, South Korea.





He says that his friends were going abroad, mostly USA, UK or Canada.





So, one day Dharmesh decided to do something different and ended up in South Korea.





Here he not only learnt the language but also Korean songs and music.





Dharmesh Source: Dharmesh Chudasama





Dharmesh interest in music was so intense that he also graduated with a Diploma in Indian Classical Music from Vadodara in Gujarat (India).





In Australia, soon Dharmesh got a chance to show his talent with locally organised Bollywood programs, garba nights, marriage functions, and spiritual programs.





Since 2008, he has performed in garba nights organised in various Australian cities.





Dharmesh Chudasama Source: Dharmesh Chudasama





Today, Dharmesh says, he gets invites to perform at private functions, community functions, restaurants, and ghazal nights.





To continue his engagement with Indian classical music, in 2011 Dharmesh formed a Nishaad Musical Group.





Apart from Indian festivals and functions, this multi-lingual artist has also performed in Chinese and Sri Lankan community functions including the prestigious Serendib Awards 2015.





During this award function, Dharmesh surprised everyone by singing one Sri Lankan song in five different languages, namely Hindi, Gujarati, Korean, Singhalese and English.





Dharmesh Chudasama Source: Dharmesh Chudasama





Dharmesh says as an Indian-Australian he thinks about his heritage in classical music and garba.





“I would love to pass this skill to kids and young generation as they are the future of not just Indian-Australian community but Australia-India relations as well,” adds Dharmesh.





For his achievements till date Dharmesh thanks the blessings of his Lord Swaminarayan, family members and Australian community.





To know more about Dharmesh Chudasama’s interesting life-story and musical journey so far, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with this Melbourne-based multi-talented and multi-lingual singer in SBS Hindi's Local Talent Series.





WATCH VIDEO









