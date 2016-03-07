SBS Hindi

Meet the family of the youngest organ donor - Deyaan Udani!

Deyaan Udani

Saluting The Udani family Source: Nital Desai

Published 7 March 2016 at 4:11pm, updated 8 March 2016 at 8:07am
By Kumud Merani
Meet the courageous parents of Deyaan Udani who donated his organs after he died in Mumbai.

The Udani family from Sydney was on a joyful holiday in Mumbai this January. On 22nd January the day they were to return to Sydney, their seven-year-old Deyaan complained of a severe headache.  He was rushed to Nanavati hospital.

Deyaan's parents Mili and  Roopesh and his little sister Naisha expected him to get well in a few days but destiny in her strange ways held a shock for them.

Deyaan had suffered a brain clot! His operation was unsuccessful. But before he left this world, he donated his organs and gave a new lease of life to four. 

It had been Deyaan's wish to donate his organs when he was no more. Sadly the day came too early in this young and courageous child's life.

His parents overcome by grief, spared a thought for others who were struggling for life.

Following Deyaan's wishes they donated his eyes, heart, liver and kidneys.  They gave a lease of new life to four others. We salute the brave boy and the courageous Udani family. 

Here's a special podcast where SBS Hindi's Executive Producer Kumud Merani speaks to the family.

