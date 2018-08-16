Meet the Indian-Australian who provides free food for the homeless

Ashish Sood in a candid conversation with SBS Hindi told us how he got the idea to feed the homeless.





"I have been getting love and good wishes from everywhere so I want to say thank you for that. I came to Australia on 22 nd July 2007. When I came I stayed in the park. That time I felt that I have left my country, and it was a completely new lifestyle here, I didn’t know anyone. I came here on a student visa. So that time I felt that I had no food to eat and no place to live, so I felt I was one of them (homeless person). That time I wished that I should have a restaurant one day so that I can provide food for the homeless."





Source: Ashish Sood





"I didn’t realize how time flew in this race of life but it has been a year since I set up my restaurant. Five months ago I decided that whatever food is left, I am putting it in the bin, why not give it to the homeless so that their stomachs become full and they can sleep properly. That makes me feel better. It makes me remember my old times, how I felt at that point of time and how they must be feeling so happy after eating my food. That’s why I started this 4-5 months ago."





Source: Ashish Sood





"I came here to study cookery and since then I had it in my mind that I want to open my own restaurant whether it takes 10 years or 15 years or 5 years. I had this passion that I have to do this. I had definitely thought that if I open it (restaurant) then the way I had to sleep hungry in the park that day, no one close by would have to sleep like that," says Ashish.





Source: Ashish Sood





"The biggest ‘punya’ (sacred deed) is to feed someone. If I am giving food to someone I am getting their blessings. We feed the poor in India and here we are feeding the homeless, they are getting good sleep and they are having good food as well. This is what inspires me. I will do this for as long as I have my restaurant."





Ashish had a message for those students who may be facing difficulties,





"The one thing I have learned from my life is to never give up. Student life can be hard but its ok. Once they cross the initial 5-6 years then it will be good for them. All the students who are here from outside, I will only say don’t give up and carry on Source: Ashish Sood



