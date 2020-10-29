Meet the Indian-born candidates who hope to break 25-year drought in Queensland parliament

It’s been 25 years since an Indian-born MP has sat in Queensland's Parliament. At this weekend's election, some candidates hope to change that. Members of the state's third-largest immigrant community are contesting seats for most parties, but they could be campaigning against the odds.

Highlights
  • Members of the state's third-largest immigrant community are contesting seats for most parties in Queensland.
  • It’s been 25 years since an Indian-born MP has sat in Queensland's Parliament.
  • There is a common goal of these candidates, apart from the win and lose, to inspire the future generation.
They’re born in India but proud Australians looking to have a voice representing all Australians. 

These candidates are from Queensland’s third-largest immigrant group after the English and New Zealanders, and all are high-profile Indian community members.

Who are these Indian-origin candidates?

Pinky Singh is a first-time candidate for the LNP in the Brisbane seat of McConnel. She is of Punjabi background who moved to Australia 22 years ago.

Tamil Nadu-born Palani Thevar is a first-time Labor candidate in Maiwar and a former president of the Indian Federation of Queensland.

Nik Aai Reddy is a two-time Pauline Hanson’s One Nation candidate in the seat of Bancroft. 

Third-time Greens candidate Nav Singh is running in Jordan who concedes he has little hope of winning.

Listen to the podcast:
LISTEN TO
Meet the Indian-born candidates who hope to break 25-year drought in Queensland parliament

SBS Hindi

29/10/202007:04
Despite hailing from the world’s largest democracy, for 25 years no Indian has sat in Queensland’s parliament since Labor’s Anne Warner's 12-year term ended in 1995.

British-raised from childhood, Anglo-Indian Anne Warner was Queensland’s first and only Indian-born MP, an against-the-odds candidate who became a surprise victor, then a minister: a first for a woman of colour.

Queenslanders go to the polls on Saturday, October 31.

