Meet the Indian-born candidates who hope to break 25-year drought in Queensland parliament

Highlights Members of the state's third-largest immigrant community are contesting seats for most parties in Queensland.

It’s been 25 years since an Indian-born MP has sat in Queensland's Parliament.

There is a common goal of these candidates, apart from the win and lose, to inspire the future generation.

They’re born in India but proud Australians looking to have a voice representing all Australians.





These candidates are from Queensland’s third-largest immigrant group after the English and New Zealanders, and all are high-profile Indian community members.

Who are these Indian-origin candidates?

Pinky Singh is a first-time candidate for the LNP in the Brisbane seat of McConnel. She is of Punjabi background who moved to Australia 22 years ago.





Tamil Nadu-born Palani Thevar is a first-time Labor candidate in Maiwar and a former president of the Indian Federation of Queensland.





Nik Aai Reddy is a two-time Pauline Hanson’s One Nation candidate in the seat of Bancroft.





Third-time Greens candidate Nav Singh is running in Jordan who concedes he has little hope of winning.





Listen to the podcast:

Queensland’s Indian-born candidates Source: SBS Despite hailing from the world’s largest democracy, for 25 years no Indian has sat in Queensland’s parliament since Labor’s Anne Warner's 12-year term ended in 1995.





British-raised from childhood, Anglo-Indian Anne Warner was Queensland’s first and only Indian-born MP, an against-the-odds candidate who became a surprise victor, then a minister: a first for a woman of colour.





Queenslanders go to the polls on Saturday, October 31.





