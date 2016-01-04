SBS Hindi

Meet the Indian with maximum world titles in any sport

Pankaj Advani

Published 4 January 2016 at 12:56pm
By Pallavi Jain
Pankaj Advani holds the record for having won maximum number of word titles in any sport for an Indian. He has won World Billiards Champonship 11 times and World Snooker Championship 4 times. He is also the only player in the world to have won World titles in both formats of Billiards (Time and Point) and Snooker (15 red standard and 6 red). This year itself Pankaj Advani has won World Billiards Championship (Time format), IBSF World Snooker Championship and IBSF World Six-Red Snooker Championship. Pankaj Advani has also been honoured with the Padma Shri. Tune in to listen to this exclusive interview with one of India's biggest youth icons.

