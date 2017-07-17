Meet The Maestro Ghazal Singer Sudhir Narain
Shivam, Kumud Merani & Sudhir Narain Source: Vivek Asri
Published 17 July 2017 at 7:06pm, updated 17 July 2017 at 7:35pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
"Yoon tau har shakhs ka eemaan hona chahiye Sabse pehle vo magar insaan hona chahiye." Quoting beautiful shayari on love, humanity and brotherhood, meet Sudhir Narain an outstanding ghazal singer from India. Sudhir ji has been awarded the Beghum Akhtar Award and Sangeet Natak Academy award as well. He is currently visiting Australia.Tune in to hear this exclusive interview of Sudhir Narain ji with Kumud Merani and hear him sing live in the SBS Studio with Shivam on the Tabla.
