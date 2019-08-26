SBS Hindi

Meet the man who gets paid to travel

Varun Vaghish

Published 26 August 2019 at 4:39pm, updated 27 August 2019 at 11:30am
By Harita Mehta
Thanks to the internet and digital space, the dream of travelling and getting paid for it has become more accessible. Varun Vagish shares how he became a travel influencer.

From popular destinations like the United States to remote parts of Europe, Varun Vagish has seen it all.

As a travel influencer, Mr Vagish gets to visit new countries and shares his travel experiences with his thousands of followers on social media.

The man who gets paid to travel boasts of close to 900,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel – Mountain Trekker, where he regularly uploads his Hindi travelogues aimed at helping Indians plan their trips to exotic and popular travel destinations across the world.

Listen to how Mr Vagish started his YouTube channel:





