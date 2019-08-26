From popular destinations like the United States to remote parts of Europe, Varun Vagish has seen it all.





As a travel influencer, Mr Vagish gets to visit new countries and shares his travel experiences with his thousands of followers on social media.





The man who gets paid to travel boasts of close to 900,000 subscribers on his YouTube channel – Mountain Trekker, where he regularly uploads his Hindi travelogues aimed at helping Indians plan their trips to exotic and popular travel destinations across the world.





Listen to how Mr Vagish started his YouTube channel:





LISTEN TO Meet the man who gets paid to travel SBS Hindi 26/08/2019












