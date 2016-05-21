Meet the rockstar of Indian bhajan singing

Available in other languages

Available in other languages

Vikram Hazra, has successfully transitioned from radio to bhajans through Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s the Art of Living Foundation.





Bhajans are deeply rooted in the Indian tradition of devotional music and writing.





The origins of bhajans were laid in the hymns found in Sama Veda.





Later, various traditions of bhajan singing were formed, such as the Nirguni, Gorakhanathi, Vallabhapanthi, Ashtachhap, Madhura-bhakti.





Bhajans of Kabir, Meera, Tulsidas, and Surdas are simple songs expressing various emotions that humans feel toward God.





Guru Sri Sri Ravishankar of Art of Living Foundation Source: Vikram Hazra





In India or abroad, be it a festival or pujas or the all-night jagratas, bhajans and bhajan singers are a must!





But, when we say ‘bhajan’, the image that comes to our mind immediately is of a bhajan mandala – an odd gathering to sing bhajans with loud orchestra – singing for a sixty plus audience.





Vikram Hazra is different.





He is the rockstar of Indian bhajan industry!





Vikram Hazra Source: YouTube





Vikram says that unlike the sufi and qawwali music, popularised by Late Nusrat Ftaeh Ali Khan, bhajan singing wasn’t able to achieve the same status.





To popularise Indian devotional songs amongst the new generation, Vikram decided to collaborate with some of the most unusual and groovy rock and jazz musicians in the country – Ajay Kadam (Tablas / Handsonic), Mizo Doss (Lead guitar / keyboard / arrangements), Chiro Lahiri (Drums), and Bumpy Nagchoudhury (Bass).





Nowadays, Vikram 's main associate is Soumyajyoti Ghosh, one of the brightest disciples of maestro Pt Ronu Majumdar, on flute.





Thay are sometimes joined by Swarupa Ananth who is a very talented percussionist and has her own "ethnotronic fusion" band called Filter Coffee.





Vikram Hazra Source: Vikram Hazra





Vikram's energy can be seen both on- and off-stage interaction with the audience!





His singing and compositions are influenced by traditional Indian devotional writing, jazz, rock, Latin, funk, dhrupad, and even Carnatic!











Vikram, a versatile and sensitive musician, brings in an intellectual dimension, deep understanding and a sense of humour to the simplest of musical forms.





Vikram says – “Their band is almost like the famous Deep Purple where every member is happily married and pretty well domesticated.”





Vikram Hazra Source: Vikram Hazra





To know more about the band’s style, reception of their bhajans outside India, and relevance of their music for new generation, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with the rockstar of Indian bhajans - Vikram Hazra.









