Victorian election 2022: Who are the Liberal candidates of Indian origin?

Highlights The Victorian election is scheduled for 26 November, with postal voting having began on 2 November.

Victoria will go to the polls for the first time since the pandemic began.

In order to form a government in the state, a party must win 45 seats in the lower house.

There are over 30 candidates of Indian background contesting this year's state election across all political parties and including independents.

Kaushaliya Vaghela, a former Labor Party member, was the first Indian-born member of the Victorian parliament.

This year's federal election saw candidates from diverse backgrounds run for lower house seats. According to advocacy group Centre of Multicultural Political Engagement, Literacy and Leadership (COMPELL) , the Liberal party ran the highest number of candidates of colour.





How many Liberal candidates of Indian background are contesting this year's Victorian elections?





There are just under 10 candidates of Indian origin running for the Liberal party this election. SBS Hindi has spoken to some of them.





Preet Singh - Liberal for Tarneit



Preet Singh Credit: Preet Singh Mr Singh, who now runs his own solar installation business, arrived in Melbourne in 2005 as an international student. He said he cannot think of a greater honour than to represent his community in the Victorian parliament.





Mr Singh touts the Liberal party as representing the Victorian community, and states that, if elected, he will work for the Tarneit region and its people.





"This is the most important election. And I want to work for better transport and improve roads in the area," he highlights.





"I'm very proud of my Indian background and our community has significantly contributed in this country," Mr Singh said, adding, "I prefer to ignore racist people if I encounter them."





Mr Singh will be competing against Dylan Wight from the Labor party, Jaydeep Patel from the New Democrats, Clare Miller from the Greens, and an additional five candidates.





Raja Reddy - Liberal for Laverton



Mr Raja Reddy, liberal candidate for the electorate of Laverton. Credit: Mr Raja Reddy Mr Reddy, who has been living in the western part of Melbourne for more than two decades, comes from an IT background and is now working as an migration agent. He said he sees firsthand the struggles of migrants to realise their dreams.





"I opted to contest from the Liberal party as it runs on the same values which are important to me including economic growth, family values and equal opportunities," Mr Reddy said.





Indian community representation in Australian politics is expected to grow in coming years, according to him.





"We must understand the importance of politics in our life. Once we are aware of that, more and more people will come forward and they will work towards that," he said.





The Laverton seat is also being contested by Michael Wirth from the Labor Party, Gurneet Soni from the New Democrats, and Braishna Durzada from the Green Party.





What is the Liberal party leader saying about the Indian representation in politics?





"The Liberal party is changing. We have more candidates with the last name Singh than Smith," Liberal party leader Mathew Guy told SBS Hindi.



Victorian Leader of the Opposition Matthew Guy addresses the crowd during the Victorian Liberal Party's official state election campaign launch event at The Centre Ivanhoe, north-east of Melbourne, Sunday, October 28, 2018. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE "We are confident of having a Victorian of Indian background in Parliament after this election. It would be a great honour to have Victoria's first Australian Indian minister as a part of my government," he said.





According to the latest census, Indians make up the second largest group of migrants to Australia, behind China and ahead of England. India-born residents have boomed from 373,000 in 2011 to 710,000 in 2021.





Others of Indian background who are contesting the state election from the Liberal party include Manjunatha Hanumantharyappa (South Eastern Metropolitan Region), Jagdeep Singh (Cranbourne), Manish Patel (Corio), Sahil Tomar (Bundoora), Bikram Singh (Kalkallo) and Gurdawar Singh (Thomastown).





So what is the Liberal party promising the Indian community?





During its first term, the Liberal Party promises to deliver two Indian community centres in the south east and western metro regions, allocating $23 million to the task.





Moreover, the government has pledged $1 million for Melton-based Rockbank Mandir's parking development and $150,000 every year for the festival of Dusshera.





Disclaimer: This is part of SBS Hindi's ongoing Victorian election coverage. Upcoming stories will spotlight Indian-origin candidates from other political parties.



