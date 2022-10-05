SBS Hindi

Consul General of India in Melbourne aims to boost India-Victoria relations

Dr Sushil Kumar CG Melbourne

Dr Sushil Kumar Consul General of India in Melbourne Source: Supplied

Published 5 October 2022 at 1:32pm, updated 5 minutes ago at 2:37pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Dr Sushil Kumar took over as Consul General of India in Melbourne on July 27, this year. Dr Kumar has praised the cordial and harmonious relationship between Australia and India. The consular jurisdiction of the Consulate General of India, Melbourne includes Victoria and Tasmania.

Dr Kumar told SBS Hindi that Victoria and India could collaborate more in various areas, including education.

"Victoria is quite rich in technical, research and design areas and this is where both the countries can collaborate and be benefitted", he added

He says he would like to further strengthen the ties between India and Victoria.
Dr Sushil Kumar Consul General of India in Melbourne
Dr Sushil Kumar, Consul General of India in Melbourne at SBS studio Source: SBS / Anita Barar
Assuring the best possible service for the community, Dr Kumar expressed feeling privileged to represent India in Victoria and Tasmania.

Besides Hindi, Dr Kumar also speaks Maithili and Arabic. He enjoys reading Hindi literature including works of Makhan Lal Chaturvedi and Sumitra Nandan Pant, who are noted Indian poets.

His interests include travelling, reading and gardening.

Dr Kumar has previously served in the Indian Missions in Kuwait and Colombo. He has done his Ph.D from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi and served briefly as a scientist before joining the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 2009.

Dr Kiran Martin- a paediatrician and the founder of the Asha Society India - a non-governmental organisation, is continuously working towards transforming the quality of life in slums with health care and education. The Asha Society is now a charity partner of the University of Sydney’s ' 'India Equity Scholarship'. Listen to this interview to know about her passion and dedication to working towards improving lives and about this scholarship.

North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos have signed up Year 12 student Zoe Savarirayan as a rookie in the AFL women's team. Before her debut game against the Sydney Swans, she speaks to SBS Hindi about training with AFLW stars and juggling studies and football.

कानूनन, आस्ट्रेलियाई लोगों को 18 साल की उम्र में वयस्क माना जाता है। लेकिन वयस्क आयु मे प्रवेश करना किसी युवा को और उनके माता-पिता के जीवन को व्यावहारिक रूप से कैसे प्रभावित करता है?

Latest podcast episodes

