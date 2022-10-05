Consul General of India in Melbourne aims to boost India-Victoria relations

Dr Kumar told SBS Hindi that Victoria and India could collaborate more in various areas, including education.





"Victoria is quite rich in technical, research and design areas and this is where both the countries can collaborate and be benefitted", he added





He says he would like to further strengthen the ties between India and Victoria.



Dr Sushil Kumar, Consul General of India in Melbourne at SBS studio Source: SBS / Anita Barar Assuring the best possible service for the community, Dr Kumar expressed feeling privileged to represent India in Victoria and Tasmania.





Besides Hindi, Dr Kumar also speaks Maithili and Arabic. He enjoys reading Hindi literature including works of Makhan Lal Chaturvedi and Sumitra Nandan Pant, who are noted Indian poets.





His interests include travelling, reading and gardening.





Dr Kumar has previously served in the Indian Missions in Kuwait and Colombo. He has done his Ph.D from the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi and served briefly as a scientist before joining the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) in 2009.





