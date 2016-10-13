SBS Hindi

Meet with Deepak Raj - ACT Labor Candidate

SBS Hindi

Deepak Raj

Deepak Raj Source: Deepak Raj

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 October 2016 at 1:11pm, updated 13 October 2016 at 5:53pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Labor candidate from Gungahlin - Deepak Raj speaks with Anita Barar about the issues of his area and his passion for community service. Tune in...

Published 13 October 2016 at 1:11pm, updated 13 October 2016 at 5:53pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Deepak-Raj Gupta is the president of the Australia India Business Council (AIBC) ACT chapter and a member of the AIBC National Executive Board of Directors.

Deepak-Raj completed his tertiary education in Melbourne before moving to Canberra in 2001.

Speaking with Anita Barar, he said, There is a need for Indian community to start being part of active politics rather be just a vote bank.

 

He added that Indians have made a great contribution and they have been recognised in their respective fields.

Deepak said, we need to recognise our own worth. And at the same time we need to have not only confidence to speak but be very informed about our surrounding to make a point of view.

Deepak was awarded the Community Service Excellence Award 2015 and Business Awards in Sydney. The award was in recognition of Deepak-Rajs work in promoting multicultural harmony, acceptance, mutual respect and understanding among the ACTs diverse communities. In 2012, he was also awarded the ACT Community Advocate award by the ACT Government.

Deepak-Raj has extensive experience working in the Australian Public Service. He has also represented the ACT in various international delegations to promote ACT products and services to overseas markets.

Speaking about his area he said, Gungahlin is a growing part of Canberra. Though we have facilities but there is still need to have better health, safety and security.

He said that there are issues and he is committed to work for a more viable society with the support and collaboration.

Deepak-Raj has been living in Gungahlin for the past 14 years with his wife Shuchi. They have two children Mallika, 18, and Ashvin, 12, and two dogs - Sky and Tank.

Tune to the Podcast

***

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels