Meet with Deepak Raj - ACT Labor Candidate

Deepak-Raj Gupta is the president of the Australia India Business Council (AIBC) ACT chapter and a member of the AIBC National Executive Board of Directors.





Deepak-Raj completed his tertiary education in Melbourne before moving to Canberra in 2001.





Speaking with Anita Barar, he said, There is a need for Indian community to start being part of active politics rather be just a vote bank.











He added that Indians have made a great contribution and they have been recognised in their respective fields.





Deepak said, we need to recognise our own worth. And at the same time we need to have not only confidence to speak but be very informed about our surrounding to make a point of view.





Deepak was awarded the Community Service Excellence Award 2015 and Business Awards in Sydney. The award was in recognition of Deepak-Rajs work in promoting multicultural harmony, acceptance, mutual respect and understanding among the ACTs diverse communities. In 2012, he was also awarded the ACT Community Advocate award by the ACT Government.





Deepak-Raj has extensive experience working in the Australian Public Service. He has also represented the ACT in various international delegations to promote ACT products and services to overseas markets.





Speaking about his area he said, Gungahlin is a growing part of Canberra. Though we have facilities but there is still need to have better health, safety and security.





He said that there are issues and he is committed to work for a more viable society with the support and collaboration.





Deepak-Raj has been living in Gungahlin for the past 14 years with his wife Shuchi. They have two children Mallika, 18, and Ashvin, 12, and two dogs - Sky and Tank.





