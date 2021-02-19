SBS Hindi

Meet with the new president of Melbourne's Heatherton Cricket Club

Nitin Gupta, the president of The Heatherton Cricket Club, Melbourne Victoria

Nitin Gupta, the president of The Heatherton Cricket Club, Melbourne Victoria

Published 19 February 2021 at 12:18pm, updated 19 February 2021 at 5:25pm
By Anita Barar
Presented by Anita Barar
Melbourne’s one of the oldest cricket clubs, the Heatherton Cricket Club, was established in 1879. Once a pioneer, it had been struggling to survive for the last few years. Mr Nitin Gupta, the new president of Heatherton Cricket Club shares his vision and his commitment to bring back the club’s old glory.

