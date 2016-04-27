SBS Hindi

Melbourne Celebrates Gangaur festival !

SBS Hindi

Gangaur Festival 2015

Gangaur Festival 2015 Source: Anuj Gupta

Published 27 April 2016 at 5:36pm, updated 28 April 2016 at 5:19pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Melbourne would witness the colourful festival of Rajasthan- Gangaur festival on 30th April.. Anita Barar speaks with Mr. Anuj Gupta, the President of Rajasthan Kutumb of Victoria Inc (RAJKOV) for more information on this festive celebration.

Traditionally, Gangaur is festival of Rajasthan celebrating the purity of Goddess Gauri. Other than Rajasthan, this festival is also celebrated in parts of Gujrat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh states of India.

Gangaur Festival 2015 in Melbourne
Gangaur Festival 2015 in Melbourne Source: Anuj Gupta


The Rajasthani Kutumb of Victoria Inc. (RAJKOV) is hosting its annual Gangaur Festival celebration on 30th April 2016 at Hoppers Crossing

This fun-filled event would be attended by the Rajasthani diaspora of Melbourne and around along with local community and local Govt officials.

Gangaur Festival 2015 in Melbourne
Source: Anuj Gupta
 

"There would be traditional folk dances like Ghoomer, Gair . Many events for children", said Arun Gupta. 

Gangaur Festival 2015 in Melbourne
Source: Anuj Gupta


 

In this day long family event, there would be colourful dances, traditional rituals and food stalls etc.

"This would be the first time, people would be able to enjoy the famous Rajsthani Ghaver",  said Arun Gupta, President of RAJKOV. (Rajasthani Kutumb of Victoria) 

 

 

 

