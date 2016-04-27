Melbourne Celebrates Gangaur festival !

Available in other languages

Traditionally, Gangaur is festival of Rajasthan celebrating the purity of Goddess Gauri. Other than Rajasthan, this festival is also celebrated in parts of Gujrat, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh states of India.





Gangaur Festival 2015 in Melbourne Source: Anuj Gupta





The Rajasthani Kutumb of Victoria Inc. (RAJKOV) is hosting its annual Gangaur Festival celebration on 30th April 2016 at Hoppers Crossing





This fun-filled event would be attended by the Rajasthani diaspora of Melbourne and around along with local community and local Govt officials.





Source: Anuj Gupta





"There would be traditional folk dances like Ghoomer, Gair . Many events for children", said Arun Gupta.





Source: Anuj Gupta











In this day long family event, there would be colourful dances, traditional rituals and food stalls etc.





"This would be the first time, people would be able to enjoy the famous Rajsthani Ghaver", said Arun Gupta, President of RAJKOV. (Rajasthani Kutumb of Victoria)





















