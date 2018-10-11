SBS Hindi

Melbourne family donates their India-Australia T-20 match tickets for unique cause

Rani Kaur and Prabh Jot Singh donate Cricket math ticket

Published 11 October 2018 at 2:25pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Rani Kaur and her husband Prabh Jot Singh are fanatic cricket lovers. Rani says that if there is an India-Australia cricket match at MCG they have to be there at any cost.

This time Rani and Prabh Jot will miss the T20 match between India and Australia on 23rd November 2018.

No, it’s not that they didn’t book tickets on time. Actually, they are donating their five family tickets to raise funds with Let’s Feed charity to feed disadvantaged kids in Melbourne.

Jasvinder Siddhu founder of Let’s feed says this donation can feed up to 300 breakfast meals.

Rani told SBS Hindi that “as a mother, it’s heartbreaking to even think that a child has to go to school without food.”

