Melbourne family donates their India-Australia T-20 match tickets for unique cause

This time Rani and Prabh Jot will miss the T20 match between India and Australia on 23 rd November 2018.





No, it’s not that they didn’t book tickets on time. Actually, they are donating their five family tickets to raise funds with Let’s Feed charity to feed disadvantaged kids in Melbourne.





Jasvinder Siddhu founder of Let’s feed says this donation can feed up to 300 breakfast meals.



