Melbourne gets ready for Marathi Film Festival

Marathi Actor/Director/Producer Subodh Bhave

Published 9 March 2018 at 4:05pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Craze towards linguistically diverse cinema seems to be the reason for few film enthusiasts to organise first-ever Marathi film festival in Melbourne.

Organisers told SBS Hindi that this year festival will celebrate the career of notable Marathi Actor/Director/Producer Subodh Bhave. He will not only inaugurate the festival on Friday, 9th March, but also participate in a social chat and a acting workshop as part of the festival.

Audiences will get to see 5 quality films, featuring Subodh Bhave, including World Premiere of “Savita Damodar Paranjpe.”

Festival dates

Opening night: Friday, 9th March, 6.30pm

Saturday, 10th March ( 12 noon to 6.30pm)

Sunday, 11th March (12 noon to 6pm)

Festival location: Lido Cinemas, Hawthorn

Festival Schedule

Opening night: Katyaar Kaljaat Ghusli

The 3rd highest grosser (Marathi film industry) and Directed and acted in by Subodh Bhave, this musical masterpiece featuring Shankar Mahadevan, Rahul Deshpande and Mahesh Kale, provides an ideal setting for the film festival opening night.

Saturday (Mid-day): Gulabjaam

Saturday (Gappa Goshti with Subodh Bhave)

Saturday (Afternoon): World premiere of Savita Damodar Paranjpe

Sunday (Mid-day): Lokmanya

Sunday (Acting workshop)

Subodh Bhave will be judging and providing feedback to local talent who will present their acting skills via a unique workshop on Sunday.

Sunday (Closing event): Ti ani Itar

Closing the festival will be another Australian premiere of a thriller movie directed by noted director Govind Nihalani.

