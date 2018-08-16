Melbourne hosts Indian Independence Day Badminton Tournament

Satinder Chawla is certified coach by Badminton Victoria. He and few other badminton enthusiasts run Landmark Community Sports Club (LMCSC).





They have collaborated with South Asian Public Affairs Council (SAPAC) to organise third Indian Independence Day Badminton Tournament.





Aloke Kumar from SAPAC told SBS Hindi that there are three category to participate Junior (10-16), Mixed Doubles, and Doubles.





One of the previous champions Raja Gopalan says badminton is a great way to keep fit and promote healthy life.





