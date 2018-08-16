SBS Hindi

Melbourne hosts Indian Independence Day Badminton Tournament

SBS Hindi

Indian Independence Day Badminton Tournament

Source: Supplied

Published 16 August 2018 at 1:45pm, updated 16 August 2018 at 2:01pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

Two organisations in Melbourne have come together to host Indian Independence day Badminton Tournament.

Satinder Chawla is certified coach by Badminton Victoria. He and few other badminton enthusiasts run Landmark Community Sports Club (LMCSC).

They have collaborated with South Asian Public Affairs Council (SAPAC) to organise third Indian Independence Day Badminton Tournament. 

Aloke Kumar from SAPAC told SBS Hindi that there are three category to participate Junior (10-16), Mixed Doubles, and Doubles.

One of the previous champions Raja Gopalan says badminton is a great way to keep fit and promote healthy life.

Tejender Chabra from LMCSC says “if you don’t have badminton rackets and want to join the game don’t worry we will arrange the resources.”

