Melbourne Talam - bringing social issues out in open

Melbourne Talam (from left to right): Rohan Mirchandaney, Sonya Suares, Sahil Saluja

Melbourne Talam (from left to right): Rohan Mirchandaney, Sonya Suares, Sahil Saluja Source: MTC

Published 5 May 2017 at 2:01pm, updated 5 May 2017 at 6:35pm
By Anita Barar
Rashma N Kalsi the writer of play Melbourne Talam speaks with Anita Barar about the play

You have to time it right. If you follow the beat of the city, your life never goes off-key.

Developed through Melbourne Theatre Company CONNECT, and the NEON and Cybec Electric play development , this play puts Melbourne's contemporary issues at centre stage.

The play centres around the three young people who meet or rather see each other across a crowded city station. They have just missed the train. Now they wait. And think. They think about home: Punjab, Delhi, Hyderabad. And how they just cant seem to get the citys talam - its rhythm - right. A sudden and calamitous event changes the lives of all three, and their future in Australia.

A timely and vibrant new work thats both poignant and full of humour, Melbourne Talam puts contemporary social issues centre stage.

Melbourne Talam is on the 2017 VCE Drama Playlist.

 

It opens on Thursday 4th May 2017 and runs till 20th May 2017 at Melbourne Theatre Company.

 

 

 

