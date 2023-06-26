Subcontinent snapshot: National Gallery of Victoria showcases India's vibrant culture

ngv1.jpg

On 24 June, hundreds of Melburnians revelled in the second Indian Community Day, hosted by the National Gallery of Victoria (NGV), where they immersed themselves in the rich and vibrant tapestry that is Indian culture.

Key Points
  • The National Gallery of Victoria hosted the second Indian Community day on 24 June this year.
  • Hundreds of people attended the free event which included food, art and performances.
  • Organisers say the event reinforces cultural identity, encourages participation, and fosters a sense of community cohesion.
The NGV Indian Community Day showcased Indian culture through art, food, dance and music performances, in addition to panel discussions and workshops - all free for attendees to enjoy.
ngv4.jpg
The mesmerising performances of four Indian classical dances - Kathak, Kuchipudi, Bharatnatyam, and Mohiniyattam - choreographed by the renowned Sridevi Gopinath, drew a large crowd of enthusiastic spectators.

Visitors also experienced live performances from tabla player, Jay Dabgar, and 29-year-old Bansuri flautist, Subramanya Sastry.
ng9.jpg
Credit: SBS Hindi
Mr Sastry said he believed that it was an ideal moment to introduce the essence of Indian music to visitors, including members of the broader community.

"There were so many multicultural people present at the venue. So we decided to play music accordingly and it included some popular devotional music - Vaishnav Jan and Raghupati Raghav," he said.

Another notable aspect of the event was the gastronomic heritage of the subcontinent, where chef and MasterChef Australia finalist, Kishwar Chowdhury, showcased her culinary prowess by crafting two delectable dishes inspired by Mumbai street-food classics.
ngv6.jpg
MasterChef Australia's finalist, Kishwar Chowdhary. Credit: SBS Hindi
ng10.jpg
Kishwar Chowdhary was the mastermind behind two delectable dishes featured on the menu. Credit: SBS Hindi
In the NGV Clemenger Auditorium, visitors were treated to an Indian cinematic experience with an exclusive screening of Indian movies - "Dil Bole Haddipa" and "Veera".

Additionally, the event featured a drawing workshop led by India-born, Bushra Hasan, which proved popular for children.
col1.jpg
Ms Hasan pointed out the significance of such events as platforms for promoting and educating the wider community about the richness of Indian culture and its contributions to the city.

"These events serve as opportunities to bridge cultural gaps, foster inclusivity, and celebrate diversity within the community," she said.

A panel discussion entitled 'Spotlight on Indian Creatives' was also a part of the event which explored the panellists’ connections with India while living in Australia through their various creative practices.
ngv5.jpg
Panel discussion on 'Spotlight on Indian creatives'. (R to L) SBS's Manpreet Singh; Ms Kishwar Chowdhury; filmmaker and producer Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM; Ms Bushar Hasan. Credit: SBS Hindi
Hosted by SBS's Manpreet Singh, the panellists included Ms Chowdhury; filmmaker and producer Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM; Ms Hasan; and photographic artist, Anu Kumar.

Himanshi Munshaw Luhar, who assisted the NGV in the event formation, said such events at respected venues was enhancing cultural diplomacy efforts.

"Seeing the Indian culture being celebrated in prominent spaces reinforces cultural identity, encourages participation, and fosters a sense of community cohesion," she said.

